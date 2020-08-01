David Jaurequi 70, earned his angel wings and was greeted by Big Jes on July 15, 2020. David was born on April 30, 1950 in Tulare, California to Juan and Jennie Jaurequi. He moved with his family to Santa Maria in 1961. David attended Robert Bruce, El Camino Jr High, Santa Maria High and Allan Hancock College where he earned an Associates Degree in Automotive Technology.
David proudly serviced in the US Army from 1975 to 1978 His proudest moment was when he was pinned with his Airborne Wings becoming an Airborne Paratrooper. David was stationed in South Korea and Fort Bragg North Carolina Home of the 82nd Airborne Division.
After serving his country proudly, David returned to Santa Maria where he worked for various local dealerships as an Automotive Technician, eventually retiring from the US Postal Service after 26 years of services, in January 2013.
David loved God and was a faithful parishioner of St. John Newman Church. He loved his family and treated friends like family. He really enjoyed Barbequing for them as well as teach automotive skills to anyone willing to learn. David took great privilege in coaching his son and grandchildren for West Side Little League. David enjoyed spoiling his family with amazing family vacations. One of them a month long road trip across the country and back, stopping at ever US National Park. David was larger than life with a big heart to match. He was member of the Boots-N-Chutes Airborne Association, Lompoc, CA and San Joaquin Valley Chapter Airborne Division Assocation.
David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Martha Jaurequi. His daughters Cynthia (Willard) Bolen of Covingtion, VA and Ann-Murie (Jason) Torrez of Santa Maria, CA and his son David (Kim) Jaurequi of Lompoc, CA. Grandchildren David III and Miranda Jaurequi, Jason II (Selena), Lauren and Roman Torrez, Eliza and Willard Bolen II. Great-Grandchildren Elyana and Jason Torrez III and David Jaurequi IV. Brothers Felix Jaurequi, Minnesota, Virgil (Theresa) Jaurequi, Riverside, CA and Maurita Jaurequi, Santa Maria, CA as well a numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. David also leaves behind his loyal pets Walker (Kitty Gato) and Doris (Maggie).
David was preceded in death by his parents Juan and Jennie Jaurequi and sister Dolores A. Jaurequi.
Visitation and all services will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary on August 3, 2020. Viewing will start at 12 noon, religious service at 1pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances we live in, seating is limited to 40 people, social distances and masks are required.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.