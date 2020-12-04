David Dave H. Elliott passed away on November 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 28, 1944 in Santa Maria, California, to Henry "Hank " and Doris "Faye " (Clevenger) Elliott. An interesting story is that he was delivered by Dr. Case using the barter system in exchange for a side of beef from the Elliott family ranch. He grew up and worked on the family ranches in Cat Canyon and Tepusquet Canyon. He attended Blochman Elementary and Santa Maria High School. Dave was a Vietnam Veteran, an Army MP and an expert rifleman. He was well known in the trucking industry and worked for several local companys as well as his own.
Dave exemplified the meaning of work hard play hard. He won many arm wrestling competitions, enjoyed motorcycles, off-roading and socializing often with his close circle of friends. Some might say that a bit of the wild west flowed through his veins. And oh boy, did he have an abundance of colorful sayings. If Dave was your friend, you could rest assured he'd always have your back and would be there when needed.
Dave is survived by his sons, Daniel, Joshua and Bryan (Jordan) Elliott, granddaughters Camryn, Joanna, Leah, Zoey and Madilynn Elliott, grandson Kason Elliott, sister Susan Elliott, niece Becky Clement, his ex-wife/friend Julie Elliott and his long-time friend Rick Mideiros. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Faye and his long-time friends Frank "Danny" Silva and Gary W. Silva.
A private Military Honors Ceremony will be held graveside December 11, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Contributions to Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 Church Street, Santa Maria, CA (missionhopecancercenter.com) would be greatly appreciated.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
