David Charles O'Toole

Dave passed away at the age of 81 on March 27, 2020. He was born March 28, 1938 in Los Angeles, Ca. to Myron and Alverta O'Toole.
He graduated from Washington High School and also attended El Camino Junior College.
He joined the Navy in December 1957 and was stationed out of San Diego and from there served on the USS KIDD as a radio operator.
After the Navy he went to work for GTE where he met his wife Charlene. They were married August 24, 1962. In August 1965 they moved to Santa Maria to continue working for the company as a switch room supervisor until he retires in 1989 after 30 years of service.
He loved anything electric and got his ham radio license at age 16 where he began talking to people all over the world.
He was a 49 year member of the Elks Lodge 1538 where he enjoyed working on the parade committee. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Camping, fishing and going to Hawaii with Charlene were his favorite things he loved to do.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, son Mike and wife Debra, daughter Karen and husband Walt Cuzick. Also, granddaughters Brittany, Courtney, Brooke Cuzick and Paige Logan. He loved attending sporting events when they were growing up.
We are going to miss you.
At Dave's request no services will be held.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Crematory & Mortuary
(805) 922-8463
