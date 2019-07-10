David C Jellison, Sr. passed away peacefully, at home, on July 7, 2019, after a battle with hepatocellular carcinoma. Dave was born September 9, 1947 to Carl & Dorothy (Copeland) Jellison in Bangor Maine. Dave married Gerri, his wife of almost 53 years on July 10, 1966. Together they raised three awesome people, David, Jr. “Chip” (Tanya) of Spicewood TX, Connie Jellison (Paul Bozen) of Ivins UT, and Dale of Fountain Inn SC.
After high school graduation, Dave served in the US Navy. Dave retired from New England Telephone (Verizon) after a career that started in the central office in Bangor Maine and ended as a manager for the computer support group in New England.
The family would like to thank the amazing people who cared for Dave during his battle. Especially Jennifer Merritte, Dr. Jane Morash, Dr. Robert Evans, Dr. Brian DiCarlo, and the doctors at Stanford Liver Clinic & Interventional Radiology.
In accordance with Dave's wishes there will be no services. If you wish to honor Dave, contributions may be made in Dave's name to Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, please specify either Hospice or the NICU.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
