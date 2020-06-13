David Armstrong of Santa Maria CA passed away Tuesday night at home after a lengthy illness, with family and friends at his side. David was born 23 January 1963 at Vandenberg AFB, CA to Alden and Doris Armstrong. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1981 and then attended Universal Technical Institute for Diesel mechanics in Arizona, graduating in 1986. After his stint in Arizona, Dave moved back to Santa Maria.
He enjoyed electrical work and various technologies and was an avid collector of tools, machines, some working and some not, sports cards and other sports memorabilia. The machines that didn't work most often began to work after being rebuilt. Dave was a jack of all trades and had been a diesel mechanic, electrician, roofer, and even worked on an assembly line. In his off time, prior to his illness he loved the water and jet skiing with friends. At one point he had to be talked out of a jet ski adventure that he wanted to take from Santa Barbara to the Santa Cruz Islands.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Alden and is survived by his mother Doris, sons Alex and Adam; his brothers Tim, Tom, Eddie and Diana his beloved sister. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews who loved him dearly; his lifelong friends, James, Dave, Ken, Mitchell and other friends too numerous to name.
He will mostly be remembered by his handiness and willingness to do any household repairs. You could call on him any time, as emergency repairs are rarely during the hours of 8-5, and he would be take care of it. He also excelled in giving an alternative way to complete ANY task. Dave also was a great target for any and all jokes regarding the Raiders, and remained a loyal fan through their many ups and downs over the years, mainly downs. He took it all with a smile.
Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation and thanks for all the prayer and support we have received during this time. Even when things are expected one is never fully prepared to deal with the aftermath.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
