× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Armstrong of Santa Maria CA passed away Tuesday night at home after a lengthy illness, with family and friends at his side. David was born 23 January 1963 at Vandenberg AFB, CA to Alden and Doris Armstrong. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1981 and then attended Universal Technical Institute for Diesel mechanics in Arizona, graduating in 1986. After his stint in Arizona, Dave moved back to Santa Maria.

He enjoyed electrical work and various technologies and was an avid collector of tools, machines, some working and some not, sports cards and other sports memorabilia. The machines that didn't work most often began to work after being rebuilt. Dave was a jack of all trades and had been a diesel mechanic, electrician, roofer, and even worked on an assembly line. In his off time, prior to his illness he loved the water and jet skiing with friends. At one point he had to be talked out of a jet ski adventure that he wanted to take from Santa Barbara to the Santa Cruz Islands.

Dave was preceded in death by his father Alden and is survived by his mother Doris, sons Alex and Adam; his brothers Tim, Tom, Eddie and Diana his beloved sister. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews who loved him dearly; his lifelong friends, James, Dave, Ken, Mitchell and other friends too numerous to name.