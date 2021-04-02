David Anthony Daniels, 53, passed away on February 25th, 2021.
David was born on January 31st, 1968 and raised in Santa Maria, Ca. He attended local elementary schools, Santa Maria High School, and graduated from Delta High School in 1986. In 1987, David was hired as an apprentice for Spiess Construction, as a Welders helper, where he quickly took to welding and outstandingly perfected his craft. Oftentimes being pursued by many companies, he was provided with great opportunities to travel and live out-of-state. In the early 2000s, missing his family and exhausted from traveling, David returned to Santa Maria where he began employment with the Local 220 Laborers Union.
On April 19, 2008 David was baptized as one of Jehovahs Witnesses. David enjoyed learning bible truths, one in particular was the hope of the resurrection. It brought him great comfort knowing that he would one day be reunited with his loved ones lost in death. This hope was very real to David. He also had the hope of living here on a paradise earth. As one of Jehovahs Witnesses, David enjoyed talking about the bible and sharing his faith with others.
David was known and loved by many and will be remembered most by his infectious laugh, his mastery and love for BBQing, and his larger-than-life presence. He enjoyed being around friends and family and loved to have a good time, the phrase work hard, play hard embodies his very being. Even throughout Davids final weeks, when he was supposed to be bedridden, he managed to muster the strength and give a dance to make his daughter laugh (especially when she showed up with his favorite hostess cupcakes). David was truly a character, who was full of personality, humor, and a lot of love. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
David is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Karina Daniels; and his big brother, Rudy Daniels. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Frances Daniel; daughter, Alexandria (Chad) Conrad; sister, Cynthia Vasquez, Debbie Guerrero, Juanita (Mel) OCampo; brother, Frank Jr. (Irene) Daniel; grandchildren, Adam Loera, Caden Conrad, and Micah Conrad; nieces, Danielle and Dinah Ramirez; nephews, Jonathan (Janine) Daniel and Anthony Vasquez, and many more family members.#embers.
