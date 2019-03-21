Try 3 months for $3
David A. Ramos

David A. Ramos died February 24, 2019. David, who is survived by four daughters, two sons and five grandchildren was a life-long resident of Santa Barbara County, California. Amy Ramos, Janelle Ramos, Emily Ramos, Luke Ramos and Annastasia Ramos wish to share that David's passions were playing the piano, cooking for his loved ones, and serving the congregations of Santa Maria Valley's Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial service for David will be held on March 30th, 4:00 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 333 Hidden Pines, Santa Maria, CA, 93454.

