David A. Ramos died February 24, 2019. David, who is survived by four daughters, two sons and five grandchildren was a life-long resident of Santa Barbara County, California. Amy Ramos, Janelle Ramos, Emily Ramos, Luke Ramos and Annastasia Ramos wish to share that David's passions were playing the piano, cooking for his loved ones, and serving the congregations of Santa Maria Valley's Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial service for David will be held on March 30th, 4:00 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 333 Hidden Pines, Santa Maria, CA, 93454.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.