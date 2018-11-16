Darryl Lee 'Ham' Hamilton July 1941-15 November 2018 Darryl was a well-loved father, friend, and brother. He leaves behind 2 children-Scott & Brett, a wife-Bonnie, and 3 grandkids-Alexis, Danielle, & Eric, as well as a sister-Marilyn. He is preceded by his mother-Elva, father-Harold, brother-Ronald and son-Bradd. A Jack-of-all-trades, Darryl could work carpentry, welding, even mechanics, call square dances, kept track of a Boy Scout troop, cheer on his boys at baseball, not to mention still find time to take naps!
After graduating from Santa Maria High with his future wife, and 2 future brother-in-laws, Darryl completed 4 years of trade school in 2 years and became a journeyman carpenter. Due to erratic jobs, Darryl joined the Union Oil Company, where he remained for 34 years before retirement as a mechanic. Darryl spent time during the summers of his retirement taking two of his grandchildren and wife around the country visiting national parks, giving his grandchildren memories to last a lifetime.
Darryl's passion in life was God, hunting, fishing, and his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was always proud of his boys, and wouldn't hesitate to tell anyone who listened how great they were, or how great his grandkids were, or about their accomplishments. Darryl was the 'best square dance caller in the central coast,' and formed the Squaw's & Pa's square dance club which ran for at least 40 years-30 of which Darryl actively led.
Darryl's love of Jesus brought many other people around him to also know Jesus as their Savior, and one of his happiest moments was getting to see his youngest granddaughter be baptized Easter of this year. Darryl was loved by many in the church community, and was active as a Deacon and Elder at First Christian Church.
Darryl's graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 at the Santa Maria Cemetery (the old section, by the trees). A reception in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church will follow the service.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
