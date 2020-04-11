Darrell Driscoll Truitt passed away on March 23, 2020 in Dillon, Montana from heart failure. He was born to Driscoll and Alberta Truitt on August 22, 1946 in San Pedro, CA. He moved to Santa Maria in 1948 and spent most of his growing up years on Palm Court. In 1951 he was joined by his sister, Kathy. He attended Miller Street School where his mother was the school secretary. His dad became head of maintenance at Hancock College. He went to El Camino Junior High School and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1964. He loved basketball and was on the varsity team. In his senior year he was the first semester sports editor for the school newspaper, "The Breeze".
After graduating Darrell spent 2 months on a YMCA trip to Japan to watch the summer Olympics and learn about life in Japan. This trip started his life long interest in Asian culture. He loved the people, the food and the life style.
He began his career in the grocery store business at Thrifty Mart after high school. Many of his working years were at Williams Brothers Markets. He was the manager in several stores.
Darrell enjoyed staying at his grand parent's ranch near Eureka, CA. He liked camping in King's Canyon and spending time in the mountains east of Santa Maria. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Santa Maria, and he did an excellent job maintaining the church grounds. He was a Lakers and Dodgers fan. His favorite TV station was ESPN. He watched college basketball and the NFL.
In 2009 he moved to the rural community of Polaris, Montana to live in a friend's log home. He quickly adapted to life in a high mountain valley with winter snow and generally warm summers. He loved living there. It was paradise for him. Unfortunately he was in a serious car wreck and for health reasons he moved to Bozeman, Montana. He lived there until the fall of 2019 when his health required stays in several hospitals. His last residence was a rehab facility in Dillon, Montana about 33 miles from the valley he loved. His health seemed to improve but he passed away there.
Darrell was preceded in death by his maternal grand parents Byron and Charlotte Downard, paternal grandmother Margaret Truitt, mother Alberta Truitt, father Driscoll Truitt. He is survived by his sister Kathy Truitt Carpinteria, CA,, three children and one granddaughter. Some of his ashes will be scattered near Bozeman. Montana and some will be buried with his parents and grandmother in Santa Maria this fall. There will be no service at this time. Brundage Funeral Home in Dillon, Montana handled the cremation.
Memorial donations can be made to your local heart association or to the Santa Maria High School basketball program. Since school is closed for the year donations could be made next fall. We would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and assistants who took care of Darrell. The Korean Church in Bozeman did many things to help him. "I have so many good memories of Darrell beginning in 1963. He will always be remembered." A friend.
