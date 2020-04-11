Darrell Driscoll Truitt

In 2009 he moved to the rural community of Polaris, Montana to live in a friend's log home. He quickly adapted to life in a high mountain valley with winter snow and generally warm summers. He loved living there. It was paradise for him. Unfortunately he was in a serious car wreck and for health reasons he moved to Bozeman, Montana. He lived there until the fall of 2019 when his health required stays in several hospitals. His last residence was a rehab facility in Dillon, Montana about 33 miles from the valley he loved. His health seemed to improve but he passed away there.

Darrell was preceded in death by his maternal grand parents Byron and Charlotte Downard, paternal grandmother Margaret Truitt, mother Alberta Truitt, father Driscoll Truitt. He is survived by his sister Kathy Truitt Carpinteria, CA,, three children and one granddaughter. Some of his ashes will be scattered near Bozeman. Montana and some will be buried with his parents and grandmother in Santa Maria this fall. There will be no service at this time. Brundage Funeral Home in Dillon, Montana handled the cremation.

Memorial donations can be made to your local heart association or to the Santa Maria High School basketball program. Since school is closed for the year donations could be made next fall. We would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and assistants who took care of Darrell. The Korean Church in Bozeman did many things to help him. "I have so many good memories of Darrell beginning in 1963. He will always be remembered." A friend.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Truitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.