Darliene Stowasser (Card)

Our beautiful Mother passed away peacefully at home on August 15th, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.
When not raising her children and spending time with her Grandchildren, she loved traveling and her favorite place was always Maui. She loved painting, going to any Casino, playing competitive tennis, watching Andre Agassi and lately Roger Federer, especially with a glass of Chardonnay in her hand.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Robert (Bob) Stowasser, her son Rob Stowasser and wife Tana (Freear-Ens) of Santa Maria, daughters Cathy and husband Randy Teixeira of Santa Maria, Julie Stowasser of Atascadero, Jennifer Stowasser of Middletown, Wendy and husband Gary Teixeira of Santa Maria. She will also be missed by Grandchildren Zachary Stowasser, Cassandra Stowasser, Jacob Stowasser (Natasha), Cody Teixeira (Kelli), Christine Teixeira, Brittany Acquistapace (Jason), Michael Teixeira, Clay Teixeira, Nick Teixeira, Andrea Stowasser as well as eight Great Grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Sharon and husband Ralph Petrilla of Citrus Heights, brother Paul Card and wife Carolyn of Oregon, brother Ron Card and wife Misty of Carmichael and sister-in-law Sister Barbara Ann of Santa Barbara.
She was preceeded in death by her mother and father Minnie and Erwin Card and her brother Richard 'Dick' Card.
A celebration of life will be held for friends and family this coming Saturday, September 22 at 4:00pm at the Santa Maria Country Club.
