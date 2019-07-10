Danny Alvin Ormsby, 72, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019, after battling melanoma brain cancer. Danny was born December 7, 1946, in Denver, CO. Danny grew up in Colorado, living in Idledale, Brush, and Pueblo before moving to California in 1964. He attended 3 high schools his senior year between Colorado and California, finally graduating from Dos Palos High in 1965.
Danny served in the Air Force from 1968-1970, stationed in Thailand. After being discharged, he made his way to Santa Maria and attended Allan Hancock College. In the summer of 1973, he was introduced to a young girl, Debbie Baker, at Grace Baptist VBS who would surprisingly become his wife the following year. Danny and Debbie had their first date on February 2 and were married just 6 weeks later in March 1974.
Danny worked at several jobs before landing at Piper Aircraft as a Quality Control Inspector until they closed. Danny eventually established his own business, Dan's Lawncare, and operated it for 35 years, retiring in 2018 due to health issues. He'd beaten Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in 2016 but was diagnosed with melanoma in 2018 which later spread to his brain in March 2019. Danny loved tinkering in the garage repairing small gas engines, not only for himself, but for numerous friends. He always said, ‘Why buy new equipment when you can fix it yourself?'
Danny and Debbie loved to travel over the years, whether it was camping at Lopez, Whiskeytown Lake, Oregon, Arizona, Washington, Hawaii, or cruising in Alaska. Danny was a big Denver Broncos fan and looked forward each year to football season. He always asked, ‘Who's playing today?' on Sundays after church. He loved to BBQ and had looked forward to hosting a BBQ to thank all of the people who visited him during and after his March surgery. He adored his 2 daughters and his 7 grandchildren, loving to spend time with them, whether it be attending soccer games or just hanging out at the house.
Danny is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 45 years, Santa Maria; daughters Denise (Thomas) Yamamoto of Santa Maria, Danielle (Danny) McFarland of Camas, WA; grandchildren Jayden, Jordan, Joy and June Yamamoto of Santa Maria, Jocelyn, Noah, and Charlotte McFarland of Camas, WA. He is also survived by daughter Dandi Grigsby of Fresno, CA and son Jonathan Miller of North Fork, CA; brother Sunny (Susie) Ormsby of Tehachapi, CA and sister Melanie Holbrook of Pensacola, FL. as well as numerous in- laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Leroy (Roy) and Jacqueline Ormsby, and in-laws Arthur & Elsie Baker.
We would like to thank Drs. Brian Desmond, Stephen Vara, Nicholas Slimack, Case Ketting, Robert Dichmann, and all of their staff including Mission Hope Infusion Center, Marian Medical Center & Extended Care. We're grateful to countless friends and family that supported Danny and our family during this journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Danny's name to Mission Hope Cancer Center at 1400 E. Church Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
A celebration of Danny's life will take place at Santa Maria Foursquare on Saturday, July 13th at 4:30.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
