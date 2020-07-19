Daniel Silva

Daniel Edward Silva, 83, of Nipomo Ca passed away July 3,2020. A true son of Santa Maria Valley, Dan was born to Edward Francis Silva and Alice Margret Silva, fourth generation of family from Oso Flaco. He attended grade school in Guadalupe, high school in Arroyo Grande and later Allen Hancock College.
During high school and ensuing years Dan worked as a Dairy Farmer, then as a Crane Operator with Lockheed Martin at Vandenburg Air Force for the next thirty nine years. After retiring, and never one to sit idle, Dan then started Brauns Trucking with his son Danny, allowing him to enjoy the open road while seeing the states for the next decade.
In his later years, Dan immersed himself in Ballroom Dancing, an activity that he enjoyed four to five days a week, meeting with friends at the Madonna Inn and other dance venues throughout the Central Coast. When not dancing he always enjoyed a good bike ride throughout the hills of Trilogy, 40 miles a week.
Dan is survived by his wife Socorro Silva, and three of his children, Rosemarie Castillo, Danny Silva, and Melissa Silva Harrington. He is also survived by his Grandchildren Nicholas, Kaitlin, Joy, Grace, Daniel, Levi and Liam.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alice, and daughter Roseanne Vokal.
Viewing will be held Tuesday July 21.
Services will be held Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, followed by burial at Guadalupe Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
