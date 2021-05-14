Ellington Daniel.jpg

Daniel L. Ellington Jr. passed away May 7th at the young age of 32. He is survived by his wife Lauren, his son Eli, his father Dan, and his mother Merlyn.

Danny was a great young man with an enormous heart. He was a great father and was so very proud of his son Eli.

Danny battled Lymphoma for over a year and fought hard until the end. He is one of the toughest human beings you could meet.

His personality was one of a kind. He was witty and sarcastic and his laugh was contagious. Danny was a genuine soul, never spoke ill of anyone.

He will be greatly missed. We were blessed to have the time we had. The world was not good enough for him. We will see him again soon in heaven. Gone but never forgotten.

We love you Danny Boy!

