Daniel Joseph Kirk, 93, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Rosemary (Jinx) Kirk, his sister Louise Mull, his children, Heather Kennedy, Audrey Kirk, Eric Kirk and Robert Kirk; his six grandchildren, Mitchell Kennedy, Daniel Kirk, Ross Carey, Michael Kirk, Emerson Kirk, and Diana (Jigs) Kirk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dan was cherished by his family; almost as much as he cherished them.
He was born in San Luis Obispo, Ca. on Sep. 12, 1927 to Joseph and Elsie Kirk. He was the eldest of their three children, Daniel, Louise and Mitzi (Diane). Dan attended Mission Elementary School in San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School, and San Luis Junior College (now Cuesta College). He was awarded a BA from UC Berkeley and then a JD from UC Berkeley School of Law. He served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948. He has fond memories of growing up in San Luis Obispo; La Fiesta parades and summer “hang-outs” at Avila Beach. He recalled the building of Camp San Luis as the United States entered World War II. He married after law school, worked briefly for Qaresman & Rhodes in Centerville, Ca. and then moved to the central coast where he established a private practice. He soon joined with Robert Trap to found the Trap & Kirk Law Firm which later became the Law Offices of Kirk & Simas, where he remained until his retirement in 1993.
Dan was an active member of his community. He served on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board of Trustees, the Santa Maria Airport Board of Directors, the Marian Hospital Board of Directors; president and board member of the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and president and board of the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Dan was a proud member of the NRA. He also enjoyed barbequing for family gatherings and in recent years he looked forward to Friday Cook Your Own at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. In his retirement years, he traveled the country with Jinx and their beloved dog Sammy in their motor home. According to Dan, those things, his family and a good martini, made for a life well-lived. “A family to love, support, and protect to the best of your ability is God's duty fulfilled.”
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley_Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
