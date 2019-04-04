Daniel F. Mahoney, Sr., of Santa Maria, passed away on March 30, 2019. Dan was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 29, 1934 to Daniel & Margaret Mahoney. He lived there until enlisting in the Army in 1954, serving until his honorable discharge in 1957.
He then began a 16 year career in the electronics industry as a junior technician, advancing to the position of senior engineer.
In 1959, he moved to Canoga Park, CA where he married Glenna Oneal in 1960.
Dan decided to become self employed in 1973, accepting a Mac Tools distributorship for the Thousand Oaks, CA area.
The family moved to Santa Maria, when that area became available in 1981. He served the area until his retirement on his 70th birthday in 2004.
He enjoyed spending time at the Santa Maria Museum of flight as a volunteer after retiring.
Don is survived by his sons, Dan & Kevin.
A private service and burial in the Santa Maria cemetery will take place, at a later date, after cremation.
Donations to your favorite charity is requested, in lieu of flowers.
