Daniel (Danny) E Robinson passed away on April 19 2020. He was born on Feb 25 1954 to Merle and Margaret Robinson.

Danny is survived by his wife, Susie Robinson, his children Nick Robinson, Jamie Robinson and Crystal Robinson. His sisters, Donna Everett and Debbie Wilson. Danny had 13 grandchildren. And a large extended family. Danny will be dearly missed.

