Daniel Cano passed away quietly at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021, surrounded by his family. The world became a little less special with the loss of this truly great and generous man. Daniel was born on Toluca Ranch near Mercedes, Texas on July 17, 1925, to Jose Cano and Barbara Guzman Cano. He fought and worked hard all his life to provide for his family and make this word a better place. At 16, he entered the Conservation Corp and helped build facilities and roads throughout the national forests of the western United States. Despite his mother's resistance, he enlisted at 17 in the Navy and served his country proudly. He fought throughout the Pacific, was the skipper of Higgens Boat #22 at the battle of Tarawa and nearly lost his life while on patrol in the Aleutian Islands.
Having survived the war he returned to Sanger, California, to marry his life-long love and partner, Elvira (Vera) Orozco on January 27, 1952. Together they raised their son Richard and daughters Catherine and Liza. For the majority of his adult life, Dan worked for the State of California as a surveyor and engineering aide for CalTrans, including work on the California Aqueduct. His work took him and his family to the California Central Coast where he and Vera continued raising their children, gained children-in-law, became grandparents and great grandparents.
He was a life-long devoted Democrat and faithful Catholic who believed strongly in being grateful for what you have and always caring for the less fortunate. As a member of the Knights of Columbus he performed countless service projects in support of the church. He was engaged with the news and current events and spoke passionately about remaining vigilant against the return of the forces he opposed in WWII - fascism, racism and corruption. He prayed daily for a better, more just world for his family, and for the "damn, stupid jerks" of the world to be held accountable for spreading so much hate and suffering.
For Dan, family always came first, and he has left behind an incredible legacy. He taught his family the importance of love, loyalty, and service. His final thought was of his family with his last words of "Tell them, I love them." He will be truly missed by all those who knew him, but we remain grateful for all the ways in which he brightened our lives.
He is survived by his children Richard Cano (Sharilyn Cano), Catherine Cano-Torres (Joseph Torres), and Liza Cano-Escareno (Alfredo Escareno), 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, his sister, Margaret Cano-Martinez, and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Barbara Cano, his wife of 65 years, Elvira Orozco-Cano, his brothers, Robert and Oscar, and his granddaughter, Jessica Cano.
Due to the current restrictions from the Covid pandemic, a funeral mass and celebration of life is being planned for July 2021 in Sanger, California, where Dan will be laid to rest beside Vera.
