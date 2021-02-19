Dale Jay Openshaw, 70, of Orcutt left us peacefully on February 13, 2021. His wife, Kathy, and son, Jeff, were able to be at his side holding his hands.
He was born on October 10, 1950 to Theo Elizabeth and Jay Poulton Openshaw at the old Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, CA. Dale lived all his life in the small town of Orcutt. He went to school in Old Orcutt and was part of the Righetti High School graduating class of 1968. Dale then started his career working in the oil fields where he spent 50-years working in the oil industry and retired in 2018.
He and his beloved wife, Kathy, of 48-years share four children Jennie Elizabeth (Luke), Janet Lorraine (Chris), Jeffrey Dale, and Jayson Curtis - all residing in Orcutt. Dale has two daughters, Donna Lee of Arkansas, and Jennifer Ann (Scot) of Roseville, CA. Eleven grandchildren, who he absolutely adored: Lillian, Jaycob, Grace, Olive, and twins Pearl & Poppy (Jennie), Alden, Betty, and Maple (Janet), Alex (Donna), and Jessie (Jennifer). Dale has a younger brother, Neal, who lives in Encinitas, CA with his wife, Diane, and two sons, Adam Michael (Meagan) and Ryan Dale. Two sister in-laws Debbie Hernandez (Trino) and Cheri Grinder. He has many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless lifelong friends.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and camp. He enjoyed teaching his favorite hobbies to his grandchildren, for example, how to fish at one of his favorite spots, Avila Pier and how to quail hunt at Miranda Pines. Dale planned many hunting trips to Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and California, always in search of the “big buck” - as he referred to it as having buck fever! If you were ever fortunate enough to hear one of Dale's hunting or fishing stories, you would remember seeing his demeanor go from quiet and shy to animated and passionate. He could retell every hunting and fishing story in complete detail, including hand gestures and sound effects. Dale passed on his love for archery and bow-hunting to his son, Jeff, and grandson, Jaycob.
Dale loved his dog “Lady”, anything camo, the San Francisco 49ers, The Rolling Stones, cold beer, Copenhagen, guns, horses, golf, BBQ, and American muscle cars. He had a deep love for his country and his wife's home cooking.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring for all who knew and loved him. The family extends heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all who have offered their condolences. To share a story or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com/or Dale's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dale.openshaw.374.
