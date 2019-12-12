Cynthia Sabrina Silva (Mason) born June 25th 1967 in San Luis Obispo California, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends December 5th 2019 at the young age of 52.
Cindy studied at Cal Poly SLO before leaving to pursue a career with the State of California that would span more than 30 years. Cindy married her soul mate Joey Silva on June 23rd 1990, and together they raised two children, son Mason, and daughter Amanda.
Cindy had many passions in life, not because she was eccentric, but because she put her heart and soul into everything she did. She was an avid scrap booker and loved to document all of life's memories through art. She always gave of herself to others and volunteered for many organizations such as: The American Cancer Society, Elks Recreation, 4-H, Santa Maria FFA, and countless others. Even as her health continued to decline, she always thought of her friends and family and what she could do for them. She will be fondly remembered for her generous spirit, quick wit, and the love and compassion she showed to everyone in her life.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father Vern Mason, and mother Karen Mason (Freeman). She is survived by her husband Joey, children Mason and Amanda, brother Brian, and nephew Benjamin.
A Graveside Service will be held in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery on Friday December 20th 2019 at 11am. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1pm-4pm at the Edwards Barn (1095 Pomroy Rd) in Nipomo the same day. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Cindy Silva Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be sent to the family while a permanent account is established.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
