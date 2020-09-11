You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cruz Z. Cavazos
0 entries

Cruz Z. Cavazos

September 1, 2020

  • 0
Cavazos Cruz.jpg

A Beautiful loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and daughter Cruz Z. Cavazos has recently departed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on September 1, 2020.

She was born on November 18,1935. She lived in Santa Maria since 1955 with her husband and 7 children.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Domingo Cavazos, Sons- Hesiquio, Joe Angel, and Apolinar Cavazos. Parents Juliana and Felix Zavala, Brothers- Rudy Zavala, Faustino Zavala, Sisters- Vicenta Cuevas, Ana Prieto, Maxine Del Rio.

She is survived by her children, Susana Isvak, Joann Cavazos, Juanita Cavazos, Calistro Cavazos, Chuy Cavazos and John Cavazos. 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren along with several brothers, nieces and nephews.

Cruz worked most of her life in a variety of jobs she loved. her most prized work was for a Day Care Center for many years in Santa Maria. She enjoyed and loved her job working with children.

She took care of her family as a stay at home mother also caring for her son who was in auto accident for the rest of her life. Her family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed visits form anyone, her doors were always open to everyone who would stop by just to say Hi.

The Cavazos Family would like to Greatly Thank and Appreciate DIGNITY HOSPICE for all their time, care, comfort and loving devotion through her transition.

To plant a tree in memory of Cruz Cavazos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News