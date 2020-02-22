Crescencio Huitron
0 entries

Crescencio Huitron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Crescencio Huitron of Santa Maria passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 93; surrounded by his loving Family. He was born June 30, 1926 in San Buena Ventura, Jalisco, Mexico. He was born to the late Guadalupe & Jose Huitron. Crescencio was proceeded in death by his first Wife, Maria Refugio Huitron, whom he was married to for 36 years. They had 10 Children; 3 Boys and 7 Girls. He is Survived by his second Wife, Maria Dolores Huitron, 1 Daughter, and numerous Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be held at Dudley Hoffman on Thursday, February 27th with the Rosary at 6 p.m. Friday Mass will be held at St. John Neumann @ 10 a.m. followed by the Graveside Service/Burial @ SM Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Crescencio Huitron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News