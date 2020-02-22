Crescencio Huitron of Santa Maria passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 93; surrounded by his loving Family. He was born June 30, 1926 in San Buena Ventura, Jalisco, Mexico. He was born to the late Guadalupe & Jose Huitron. Crescencio was proceeded in death by his first Wife, Maria Refugio Huitron, whom he was married to for 36 years. They had 10 Children; 3 Boys and 7 Girls. He is Survived by his second Wife, Maria Dolores Huitron, 1 Daughter, and numerous Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Services will be held at Dudley Hoffman on Thursday, February 27th with the Rosary at 6 p.m. Friday Mass will be held at St. John Neumann @ 10 a.m. followed by the Graveside Service/Burial @ SM Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
