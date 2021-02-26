Corinne Bernstein, 88, former and long-time resident of Santa Maria peacefully passed away on February 17, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from respiratory failure due to COVID.
Predeceased by her devoted husband, Maurice Bernstein, Corinne is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Many may remember Corinne and her cheery attitude as she greeted customers at Albertsons in her senior years. She was an active member of Temple Beth El and worked tirelessly on numerous fundraisers. She will be remembered for her tenacious and determined personality.
