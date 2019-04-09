{{featured_button_text}}
Corina V. Galindo

Corina V. Galindo passed on April 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Dixon, New Mexico on Sept. 5, 1927 to parents Nariso S Valdez and Beatrice Brown Valdez.

Surviving children. Daughter Rebecca C. Amido and surviving son Juan Galindo. Corina had 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held April 12, 2019 at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary at 2:00pm with reception to follow.

