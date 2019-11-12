Consuelo “Connie” Loa, 93, of Lompoc passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, in Hanford, California. She was born in Vallejo, California, to Jose and Elvira Moreno on February 16, 1926.
Connie was raised and educated in Guadalupe, California. She was a graduate of Bonita Elementary School. She was a chef for the Far Western Tavern and Imperial Café in Guadalupe, and Jaime's Café in Santa Maria, California. She moved to Lompoc in 1980. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church.
Her special interests were reading, jigsaw puzzles, Rummy, Solitaire, and cooking for her family. She loved her family very much.
Connie was a beloved Mom, Grandma, Nana and “Cali.” Connie is survived by her daughters Elvira Rodriguez of Guadalupe, Monica Baca of Hanford, Ruthanne and husband John Coneys, Lucia and husband Robert Rayos, and Frances Hernandez, all of Lompoc, 21 grandchildren, and numerous greatgrandchildren and great greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Seja, Jr., of Santa Maria, and his sister Erlinda Santana of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her husband Evaristo Moa, sons Peter Rodriguez, Jr. and Romaldo Rodriguez, daughter Maggie Murillo, father Jose Moreno, mother Elvira Seja, stepfather Roman Seja Sr., brother Gabriel Hoyos Sr.
A visitation will be held at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Lompoc, California, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 p m. A memorial service will be held at New Hope Christian Church sometime after Thanksgiving with burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
