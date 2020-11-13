As mom would say, moisturize every day!, and that she did every day for 103 years! She passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Laneta Constance Brewer, aka Connie Burns was born in Kansas City Missouri on 8/15/1917 on a hot summer day. She started her singing career in her early teens (with her friend Ruthie) and was on two local radio stations in Kansas City. She picked up her career at age 85 when she joined the Sweet Adelines and shortly thereafter joined the Ukulele Band through the Oasis.
She moved to California in 1936 where she immediately met our dad, Pat Burns. They were married for 70 years until he passed away in 1997.
She was a loving mother and was the best of the best. The world is not a better place with her passing. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Patrick Burns, her son Patrick Jr. Burns and her grandson Michael Patrick Burns. She is survived by her children Barbara Jean Burns and Michael Richard Burns (Suzy Westerfield), her grandchildren Samantha Fylstra, Dena Pantoja (Willie Pantoja), her great grandchildren, Courtney Aslanidis, Gavin Fylstra, Whitney Whitaker and Russell Whitaker.
The family would like to send a special thank you to VNA Hospice, Madeline Barnett (Silva), Diane Freitas, Tracy Rogers, Dawn Merzon, John and Barbara Bordier and her second family the Stan Lewis Family.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Louis deMontfort Church. Interment will follow in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice at 2029 Village Lane, Suite 102, Solvang, CA 93463.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.