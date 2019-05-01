Clyde Mitchell Lawrence

Clyde Mitchell ‘Larry' Lawrence, a longtime resident of Nipomo, California, passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 97. Clyde was born in Reedyville, Butler County, Kentucky on December 18, 1921 to Oscar and Annie Lawrence. When he was four years old, the family moved to a farm in Hartford, Ohio County, Kentucky where Clyde lived and worked until he joined the U.S. Army in July 1942. He was a proud member of the Signal Corp, arrived at the Battle of Okinawa on Easter Sunday 1945, and returned home January 1946.
Clyde was the third of eight children with one surviving sister, Jewell Murphy of Radcliffe, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his siblings; brothers, Jesse, Edward, Bill, Jule, Rondie, and older sister Vera.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisette Annas Lawrence, whom he met while stationed in Arcadia, CA. On December 24th, 1942, while at a roller-skating rink with his Army buddies, Clyde asked Lisette to do a triple skate. That skate led to marriage on May 1st, 1943 and they would have celebrated their 76th anniversary this year.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Clyde Randall ‘Randy' Lawrence, in 2006. Clyde will be fondly remembered by his other five children and their spouses: Michael (Donna, deceased), Kirk, Jeffrey (Annette), Robyn (Bob) Goff, and Jeanne (Greg) Grant. He loved and was well loved by his grandchildren: Casey, Mikki, Tracey, Nathan, Kirsten, Brendan, William, Travis, Alexis, Morgan, Lillian, Danette, Katie, Anya, Shanda, and Cody; his step-grandchildren: Christie, and Jeremy; his 20 great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Jordan, Danielle, Emily, Ryan, Kyle, Michael, Ophelia, Ella, Juliet, Noelle, Nathan, Andrew, Justin, Mackoy, Tace, Brynleigh, Laiken, Taelyn, and Brixton; and 7 great-step-grandchildren: Dylan, Brenna, Morgan, Dean, Grant, Colt, April, and his one great-great-granddaughter, Ryan.
Clyde was an avid gardener, outdoorsman, and worked in the construction and cement industry until the age of 88. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 1800 for 65 years and a member of the Cement Masons Local 600 for many years. When visiting, you would find him in his garden or watching the horse races. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and, most of all, visiting with his extended family. Seeing his grandchildren always brought much joy and he would beam ear to ear with his big smile while holding them. He was a loving, kind man and known as brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, Opa, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Clyde was the patriarch of a large family, lived a long, very full life, and will continue to live in our hearts and memories forever.
A viewing will be held May 11th, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Lady Family Mortuary, 555 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande, CA with a service to follow at 1:00pm. A graveside service will be Monday May 13th, 2019 at 1:15pm at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mtn. Rd, Arvin, CA. In Lieu of flowers you can donate to Red Oaks Baptist Church, Santa Maria, CA or Disabled American Veterans.
