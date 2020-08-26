You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clifford Raymond Dennell
0 entries

Clifford Raymond Dennell

July 26, 2020

  • 0
Dennell Clifford.jpg

Clifford Raymond Dennell (Cliff) passed away with family by his side on July 26th, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Los Angeles California on March 27th, 1940 to Raymond and Margaret Dennell he lived his younger years in El Segundo California graduating from El Segundo High School in 1958 before enlisting in the United States Army HHC 8th Infantry Division and EM Command Section completing his tour of duty in Germany. After Honorable Discharge, he returned to El Segundo joining the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and made his career working as Store Manager for various food outlets until retiring in 2000 after 35 years.

Cliff is survived by his wife Grace Dennell of Santa Maria, son David Upham of Nipomo, daughter-in-law Darlene Upham, grandsons Cory and Connor Upham, daughters Heidi and Krista Dennell of Germany, granddaughter Alyssa Crocker, grandson Allen Dennell and brother Darrell Dennell. Cliff is pre-deceased by his son Steven Dennell and daughter Melinda Dennell Whiteley.

Cliff was an avid cyclist and was a member of the Tailwinds Cycling Club in his younger years. Later in life, he enjoyed gardening, stamp collecting, crossword puzzles, model trains, cooking, woodworking, NASCAR and Drag Racing. BBQing was his true passion. He loved to feed people and make them happy with his BBQ catering business alongside his wife, Grace.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when friends and family can gather safely.

To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Dennell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News