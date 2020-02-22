Our mother, Cleora Marie Dornon, passed away on January 12th, 2020 at the age of 74 after an ongoing struggle with spinal issues and MRSA. We miss her.
Cleora had a unique life. Born in Fairbury, Nebraska in 1945, at the end of WWII, she grew up on a farm with her parents, Gilbert and Cora Koehl. She had a dog named Tinker, a cat named Miss Kitty, and she ride her cow to school. The cow would wait for her at the school to finish for the day, and she would ride her home. She made mud pies and went fishing with her father. Daddy's little girl, she followed him around the farm, and that is where her love for fish ponds, gardening, sewing, and plants came from. She really loved her dad.
You have free articles remaining.
Growing up, she left the farm and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she met our father, Gary W. Dornon (deceased) in church. They went to the same high school. The school had two shifts and he went to school in the morning, while she went in the afternoon. He would look for her to come to school every day in the afternoon to mark the passage of time. He joined the army, and she graduated from high school as the salutatorian of her school. They got married after she graduated, attended university in Arizona, and moved to Santa Maria in 1976 to help family. They stayed in Santa Maria and were married 53 years before he passed away.
During the course of her life, Cleora had two children, Robin Lynn Dornon and Wendy Kay McKee, a son-in-law, James McKee, as well as two grandchildren, Stephanie Paige Kealm and Sharon Rose Kealm. Cleora loved us all. Over Cleora's lifetime, she earned an elementary teaching credential, completed course work in nursing, started her own typing service and worked from home to raise us, while later working as a medical transcriptionist in the community at night. Cleora loved, and had a passion for, medicine. She was a full-time Medical Transcriptionist at Marian Regional Medical Center for 27 years until she retired. Always curious about the world, Cleora had an active mind through the end of her life, for which we were thankful. One of her favorite things to say was "when in doubt, find out." She always wanted to know things, and wanted her girls to know things, whether we wanted to or not. She used to talk about growing up at a time when women were limited about what they could become. When she was young, she used to tell us about wanting to be an astronaut, and a doctor, but she couldn't be one. As a result, she always wanted us to be what she couldn't be, and have the opportunities as women that women at that time didn't have. She was an innovative thinker. She was tenacious, didn't let go of things, and never gave up.
Our family will hold a celebration of life for Cleora Marie Dornon on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 pm. Please call (805) 720-3001 and leave a detailed message if you would like further information regarding location. We will be happy to return your call. Instead of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Santa Barbara County Animal Services and/or to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Cleora loved animals and took in every stray cat that found her. She loved them all.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.