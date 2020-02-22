Our mother, Cleora Marie Dornon, passed away on January 12th, 2020 at the age of 74 after an ongoing struggle with spinal issues and MRSA. We miss her.

Cleora had a unique life. Born in Fairbury, Nebraska in 1945, at the end of WWII, she grew up on a farm with her parents, Gilbert and Cora Koehl. She had a dog named Tinker, a cat named Miss Kitty, and she ride her cow to school. The cow would wait for her at the school to finish for the day, and she would ride her home. She made mud pies and went fishing with her father. Daddy's little girl, she followed him around the farm, and that is where her love for fish ponds, gardening, sewing, and plants came from. She really loved her dad.

Growing up, she left the farm and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she met our father, Gary W. Dornon (deceased) in church. They went to the same high school. The school had two shifts and he went to school in the morning, while she went in the afternoon. He would look for her to come to school every day in the afternoon to mark the passage of time. He joined the army, and she graduated from high school as the salutatorian of her school. They got married after she graduated, attended university in Arizona, and moved to Santa Maria in 1976 to help family. They stayed in Santa Maria and were married 53 years before he passed away.