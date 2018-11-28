Claudia May (Redding) Peterson, 80, went to be with her Lord after a short illness on November 19, 2018 in Santa Maria, CA. Claudia passed away peacefully with her family at her side.
Claudia was born September 4, 1938 in Sacramento, CA to Harold and Barbara (Collins) Redding. Claudia grew up in Northern California, graduating from Sacramento High School in 1956. After battling polio at age 15, she often said that the rest of her life was a gift. As a teenager she joined the Presbyterian Church and developed her lifelong faith in Christ. Claudia was also involved in Job's Daughters, the Masonic youth organization for girls. Claudia attended California State University Sacramento and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Education. She also earned a Master's Degree in Education from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1971.
While attending college in Sacramento she met her future husband William Wayne Peterson in their first teacher education class. Claudia and Wayne married in March, 1961 and they enjoyed 57 happy years together. After a short stay in Oklahoma for Wayne's military service they moved to Santa Maria in 1964. There they both began their careers as educators in the Santa Maria Public School District and began raising a family.
Claudia supported many volunteer organizations including the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Maria, where she served as an elder and deacon, the Presbyterian Women's Association, the Post-Polio Association, the League of Women Voters, the PTA, and was a life-long member of the Friends of the Library.
Throughout her life Claudia enjoyed travel. She explored the US with her family in their station wagon, and later she and Wayne took many trips to Europe and one to China. One of her favorite memories was standing on the Great Wall of China with Wayne.
Claudia's memorial service will be held on December 11th at 11am at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, 1235 N Thompson Ave, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420. The service will be followed by a light lunch and chocolate desserts. Donations in Claudia's memory can be made to Presbyterian Women's Association - care of the Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 158, Nipomo, CA 93444
Claudia is survived by her husband, Wayne, sons Lon and Aaron, and sister Rosalind (Lynn) Davenport. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Her ashes will be interned with other Peterson family in the Middletown California Cemetery in the Spring.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
