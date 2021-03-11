It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Charles Chuck Hebard our fantastic Husband, Father, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. He left this world on March 8th, 2021 surrounded by his wife, children, and his amazing caregiver, Sara Gonzales, to be in Heaven for eternity. He was 83 years old. The life he led here on earth is an example of what a true gentleman should look like from beginning to end. He was a constant giver of his time, wisdom, and resources. Chuck would kindly and patiently listen and absorb peoples troubles, concerns and replace them with hope and encouragement.
Chuck was born in Santa Maria, CA on December 29th, 1937 to Muriel and Frank Hebard. He attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1955, joined the Navy at the age of 18, and was honorably discharged in 1957, he then went on to graduate from the University of Washington in 1962.
Every summer Chuck worked his way through college out on the salmon fishing boats near Alaska alongside his older brother Frank. Though he loved his time spent with his brother and the income he earned on those boats, to this day he cant stand the smell or taste of salmon!
Chuck was part of a pioneering family here in the Santa Maria Valley and spent his lifes work giving back to the community he loved. He was on many Boards and Committees from Marian Hospital, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, a long-time member of The Elks Club to name just a few. Chuck was a member of the Motor Car Dealers Association for many years and advocated for the automobile business industry at the local, state, and national levels. Chuck was a constant giver, and he would give to any person, organization, or cause that needed his time, help, and support.
Chuck was a success in business and most anything he was involved in or touched. He started his career as a car guy at Home Motors Chevrolet at the age of 24 working for his father-in-law, Hal McBride. He stayed a car guy for his entire life growing new businesses and partnerships that provided jobs and opportunities for so many people. Some of these businesses on the Central Coast included Home Motors Chevrolet/Cadillac, Toyota of Santa Maria, Central City Leasing, API, Saturn of Santa Maria, and BMW/VW. His partnerships expanded outside the area and state including Quality Chevrolet and Brecht BMW in Escondido, Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton, Arroyo Grande Chevrolet, Paso Robles Chevrolet and, Roseburg Honda up in Oregon to name a few. Chuck always stated that his success in business was in choosing the best partners, but in truth, he was the best partner of them all!!
Chuck always loved to support our local youth organizations and sports teams of any kind. His greatest joys were cheering on his children and grandchildren in whatever they were involved with. From making posters to BBQing for sports teams he loved it all. With 21 grandchildren, He and his wife Carol attended everything they could fit in!
Chuck was always a fighter starting in his early years at Santa Maria High School, surviving the gas shortage in the '80s, beating cancer multiple times, and eventually even surviving Covid!!
Of all his community work, successful business endeavors, the friendships he has amassed, the people he has helped, he is most proud to leave behind his family. That is the one constant that drove Chuck to succeed in life.
Chuck is survived by his beautiful wife, Carol of 31 years, 6 children, 21 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. David (Marnice) Hebard, Brett and Nate Hall, Dana (Pat) Cusack, Patrick (Samantha) Remy and Oliver Cusack, Stephanie (Gavin) Wyatt, Rosie, and Luke Burkard, K.J., Georgia, Lula, and Birdie Cusack, Scotty Cusack, Jenna (Nick) Dana and Hal Meads, Bouba (Mimish) and Mohamed Casse, Stephanie Ventura, Rachel, Grace, and Jack Ventura, Madison (Jordan) and Nola Hines, Jon (Debbie) Bachman, Tosh (Michelle) Jacob, Ryan, Cayden, and Ava Campbell, Josh Campbell, Travis (Abby) Bachman, Mark (Monica) Nick and Drew Bachman, Traci (Larry) Ferini, Blake (Alyssa) Lucas and Levi Ferini, Rene, Brett, and Jake Ferini. His older brother Frank (MaryAnn) Hebard of Bayonne, France, and his older sister Lois Miller of Santa Maria.
He died of a life well lived! The twinkle in his eye and his big, bright smile of his will live on forever. Rest in Peace Chuck!
If you would like to have some fellowship with Family and Friends, arrive anytime after 10:00 am on Monday, March 15, 2021, the Memorial Service for Chuck will begin at 11:00 all at Loriana, 500 West Ormonde Road, San Luis Obispo, CA.
If you are unable to attend the funeral, you may watch livestream by entering this https://epicentertainment.group/chuck-hebard into your web browser.
In place of flowers, Chucks wish was that you would make a donation to his Gift of Giving Scholarship at Saint Joseph High School - 4120 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA. 93455.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
