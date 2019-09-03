Christopher Martin Ramirez, 53, of Nipomo, California passed away August 16, 2019 in Nipomo, California. Christopher was born July 15, 1966 to Gilbert and Lupe Ramirez in Nipomo, California. He moved to the Coachella Valley in 1982, where he established a home and family. He was a mechanic for 26 years with Padilla Tire Shop and Econo Lube 'n Tune. He was a hard worker, many would remember him by one of his favorite sayings, "I'm not here to play games, if you want to play games go to the park." Christopher leaves behind his children; Christopher Jr. of Indio, CA; Jonathan of Coachella, CA; Tanisha of Coachella, CA; and Tabitha of Coachella, CA; his grandchildren Evan Ramirez; Olivia Ramirez; Jonathan Ramirez, Jr; Brooklyn Ramirez; Ellie Viera; Valerie Ramirez and Kollyns Ramirez. He will also be missed by his three brothers and two sisters: Eddie Ramirez, San Diego, Gilbert Ramirez Jr, San Diego, Virginia (Gini) Buentiempo, Santa Maria, Terri Ramirez, Brookings, OR, and Andrew Ramirez, Creston. He will also be missed by many friends, especially his best friend Fernando "Fernie" Hernandez and relatives, which he'd say to them, "Always remember me drinking a Bud Light." He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters Barbara Ramirez, Orcutt and Alice Escobedo, Nipomo.
His children will cherish their phone conversations, especially in the evenings when he'd let them know he was looking at the sun.
Visitation will take place Thursday, September 5, 2019, 5:00PM - 9:00PM at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Indio, CA. Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 11:30AM at Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church in Coachella, CA, graveside service will follow at Coachella Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted to the care of FitzHenry-Wiefels, Indio, CA
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.