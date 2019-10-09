Christopher J Cook

Christopher was a beloved father, son, brother, partner, and friend, a very talented artistic soul who loved his children and family with all his heart. Our hearts are broken and we miss him so very much. He passed quickly in his sleep. Chris is survived by his adult children, Adam and Ashley cook, mother Kate Cook, siblings Katherine (Neil) Fischer, David Cook, Molly (Anthony) Estabrook, Claudia (Randy) Tucker, Kelly Cook, and partner Rebecca Andres. Also niece Samantha Cook and nephews Cody (Krystal Bolton) Tucker and Wyatt (Karly)Tucker.
A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday 10/10/2019 at Santa Maria Brew in Nipomo from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the arts in memory of Chris.
