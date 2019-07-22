It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, cousin, sister, and friend, Christine Vasquez Ambrosio on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Cottage Hospital.
Christine was born on January 18, 1952, the 3rd of six children to Manuel and Lupe Vasquez, here in Santa Maria , CA. Christine attended Fairlawn Elementary School, El Camino Junior High, and Santa Maria High School graduating with the class of 1970. After graduating high school, Christine was employed for several years at Vandenberg Air Force Base, as a civil service employee. She also lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Fort Worth, Texas and New York, New York, but returned to Santa Maria to be near her family, whom she missed so much. Upon returning to the Central Coast, she decided to share her fond interest of cooking and opened The Hideout, a bar and grill, in the small town of Los Alamos. It was there that she met the love of her life, Luis Ambrosio. Luis and Christine enjoyed many years together. Married in 1982, the two traveled to Mexico several times to visit Luis' parents, whom she loved as her own. Christine worked several years for Zaca Mesa Winery as a supervisor in bottling operations until health issues forced her to stop. She subsequently provided tax services to many clients over the years, from her home. Holidays will never be the same without our beloved Christine. As her parents aged, and eventually passed, she gladly carried on the traditions that meant so much to her and her siblings. Her variety of tamales, homemade decorated Christmas cookies, selection of homemade pies and a variety of desserts, and salsas. Her phenomenal cooking in the kitchen was a favorite of many. She also enjoyed challenging friends and family to card games or a game of Scrabble, always winning, no matter how hard anyone tried to win. Her infectious laugh had us all retreating to defeat. Christine was traveling to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital three times per week for dialysis. On the morning of her final trip, she shared with Luis, that her parents had visited her in a dream. How beautiful that they were there to escort her through the gates of Heaven! Christine was well-loved by so many. She was known to speak her mind, but would do anything for anyone in need.
Christine is survived by her husband of 37 years, who cared and nurtured her, and stayed by her side for better or worse; his parents, Jesus and Maria Ambrosio, sisters-in law: Carmen, Lupe, Cecilia, Rosa, Luz; brothers-in-law: Manuel, Santana, Rogelio, Jesus, and Antonio Ambrosio. Her sisters: MaryLou Guerrero and Rochelle Isvak; and brothers: Manny Vasquez, David Vasquez, and Kent Vasquez. Her beloved pups Bernie, Barbie, Hippie and Minnie. Countless nieces and nephews, and Godchildren who meant the world to her.
Services for Christine are scheduled for 10:30AM in the Chapel of Magner Maloney Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
