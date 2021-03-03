Christine Sylvia Burke “Teene”, 60, of Santa Maria California passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021.
She was born on November 26, 1960 in Aliquippa ,PA to Joseph and Elizabeth Lorelli. She was the second youngest of eight children.
Her family moved from Pennsylvania to El Rio CA in 1962. She stayed in Ventura Ca, until she settled in Santa Maria Ca in 2001 to be with her one and only daughter and family.
Christine enjoyed Reading books and watching murder mystery shows . She liked going to her brother and sister in laws house for coffee . She looked forward to her talks and laughs with her sisters . But the highlight of her life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Before work or on her days off she would love to sit out front and watch the kids ride their bikes yelling , screaming and laughing, it didn't bother her one bit. She would take them all on walks in their wagon while the big ones rode along. She always said she was so blessed .
Anyone that stopped to talk to her was guaranteed a story, whether it was good or bad, she always had something to share. She was a wonderful, kind hearted person who will be deeply missed !
Christine was survived by her daughter Lizabeth Meza and husband Bert Meza of Santa Maria Ca
Grandchildren Gabriel Vargas (Stevee) Dominick Calderon (Andrea)
Izabell Calderon (Isaiah)
Brooklynn Meza
Noah Meza all of Santa Maria Ca
Great Grandchildren Ariyana , Airyk, Gabriel Jr, Olivia and Orien all of Santa Maria
Sister Sandra Morales of El Rio , Ca
Brother Bart Lorelli (Jeri) of Santa Maria , Ca
Sister Candace Arrieta of Santa Maria , Ca
Brother Darl Lorelli (Tanya) of Edmond ,OK
Sister Vita Martinez (Manuel) of Camarillo,Ca
Sister Bette Jo Dailey (Mark) of Santa Maria , Ca
Brother Rico Lorelli of Santa Barbara , Ca
God daughters
Alicia Murillo of Santa Maria Ca
Summer Lorelli of Santa Maria Ca
Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and friends
Christine was preceded in death by her father Joseph Lorelli and mother Elizabeth Lorelli , Brother Trieste Lorelli and husband Timothy Burke .
Public Viewing will be held on Friday March 5, 2021 2pm-2:45 pm at
Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,
1003 E. Stowell Road
Santa Maria, CA 93454
