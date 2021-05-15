Chriselda A. Elliott (Cradduck), age 85, passed away on January 2, 2021. She raised five children in Nipomo (Dale, Leonard, Jerry, Chrissy and Joe) and retired from Lucia Mar Unified School District. Her Celebration of Life is May 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at South Valley Church, 1054 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

