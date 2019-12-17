Chris Fitz-Gerald, 56, left this world on a Wednesday, December 11th 2019. He was a passionate, talented man, a caretaker of others with a big heart and a knack for finding humor in everything. If he were here today he would find humor in all this tragedy and make a comedy out of the situation surrounding his death, leaving all of us rolling with laughter. This would have been his way of providing comic relief to us all, easing the pain we are feeling.
Chris was peaceful and kind to others, he prayed daily and was truly grateful for the gifts in his life... His family, His Friends, Nature and his love of playing Music. He was very proud of his two daughters, Heather Constance Fitz-Gerald, and Shannon Marijane Fitz-Gerald. He raised them in Nipomo together with his former wife, their mother, Natalie Ann Fitz-Gerald. To these three ladies, Chris was a devoted father and caregiver. For the past few years of his life he moved to Oregon where he settled on a piece of property in the small town of Sweet Home. Together with his loving partner Lisa Wymer he was looking forward to spending the rest of his days in his new home, and to celebrating the birth of his first grandson, who will arrive in March 2020 to his daughter Shannon and her partner Derek Marrufo.
Born January 18th, 1963 in Hollywood CA to parents, Sherry L. Fitz-Gerald and Patrick Harold Fitz-Gerald (deceased, brother: Mark Christian Fitz-Gerald and wife Kelly Roll Fitz-Gerald of Milpitas, sisters: Michelle Fitz-Gerald Twist of Brisbane Australia, and Stephanie Lynn Fitz-Gerald of Paso Robles.
Chris would not have liked to be defined by his work but more remembered for the lives of the many people he touched. For most of his life he worked for his uncle's business as a welder, he was also an accomplished carpenter and enjoyed creating with his hands. But mostly he will be remembered for how he was a hero to many. Helping family members, friends, or even strangers with abundant compassion just because he was Chris.
He had the ability to make art out of any project creating almost anything out of nothing and making it a beautiful masterpiece. He was a lifelong member of “The School of Natural Born Musical Talent.” He would pick up an instrument, or sit down at the piano and play his heart out. He had this way of warming the room with his music, his voice, his jokes and his smile. Creating music was his life.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, 12/20 11AM, Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Rd. Santa Maria, CA. Graveside service to follow, Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Chris by committing a random act of kindness to a perfect stranger.
