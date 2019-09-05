Chris Alan Miller born September 3, 1963 in Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Chris had a deep passion for the outdoors and even deeper rapture for his family. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit, big smile, great sense of humor and unmatched work ethic. Chris Loved his job at Blochman School, enjoyed duck hunting with his boysad and cooking for family, friends, and his nurses at Mission of Hope. Chris was a member of the Elks #1538 for 25 years and loved going to Friday CYO.
He is survived by the love of his life of 36 years SueAnn, sons Heath (Eden), Cody (Ashley), Jared (Cayla), 7 grandchildren, his parents Robert and Lila Miller, sister Debbi Adam (Steven), brothers Wayne (Christina) and Scot (Mary), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Chris will be dearly missed but not forgotten and forever in our hearts.
Per Chris's request there will be no service, but rather a celebration of life TBD this coming spring.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
