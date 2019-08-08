{{featured_button_text}}
Chonita Juarez Terrones

Chonita Juarez Terrones peacefully passed away at the age of 76 years old surrounded by her family on August 6th, 2019 in Arroyo Grande.

Chonita was born May 25, 1943 and was raised in Santa Maria. She is survived by her children Diana, Richard & Christina as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She proceeded in death by her son Alfred and her daughter Carolyn.

Chonita served her community at the Public Health Department & County for 37 years. She was a safe haven for any and everyone who walked through her doors. Her grandchildren will remember her strong faith, sense of humor and her love for agriculture. Chonita had a servant heart and would cross the oceans for those in her life and for that she will truly be missed.

All are welcome to a viewing Tuesday August 13th, 1:30-4:30 pm. at Marshall-Spoo in Grover Beach followed by a Rosary at 6pm. at St. Patricks Church. Mass will be held the following day August 14th at 10am. at St Patricks Church.

Events

Aug 13
Visitation
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
11:00AM-2:30PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
