Chi-Von “David” Realin AKA DJ Crown 48, lost his battle with cancer on June 22, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family & friends.
David was born on Nov. 20, 1970 in Santa Maria, CA. Raised by his grandmother Gloria Realin Nana. David spend his early years living in Guadalupe. He attended McKenzie Jr high school and played basketball for the Bobcats. David relocated to Santa Maria with his grandmother and attended Santa Maria High School. Always a hardworking man, David worked various jobs, delivering furniture, working at Costco for a number of years and for Coors Company driving the Corona truck giving him the nickname “Corona Man.” His final job was with the Pacific Sun Company as a truck driver.
His favorite hobby was DJing. He was a resident DJ at Louie B's Bar as well as The Swiss Bar and Shaw's Steakhouse. He loved music and people and when he played old school jams the crowd would dance! Always up for a good time, David loved taking his jet ski out to the lake or BBQing it up in the backyard with the fellas. David loved spending time with his children, family and friends. He loved the ladies (LOL) and the ladies loved him. But the love of his life was with his ex wife and mother of four children, Becky Robledo.
David is preceded in death by his grandmother Nana Gloria Realin. He is survived by his children Ashley Rico, Anthony Realin, Andrew Realin, Ahlijah Realin, Alex Realin, Giahna Realin, and three grandchildren. Father Joseph Martinez, mother Dora Lopez, Uncle Clifford Realin, sister Marlene Garcia, brother Raymond Escobedo, sister Trudy Liu, San Jose, brother Joseph Martinez, Britney Martinez, Sacramento CA.
Our family would like to say a special thanks to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, the doctors, nurses and staff for the support, care and dedication that they provide to all who have suffered or have succumb to this disease. Also a special thanks to all the people, family and friends who have supported us with words of kindness, thoughts and prayers throughout these difficult times.
Visitation for David is 5:00 – 8:00 pm Monday July 1, 2019 at Dudley Hoffman Chapel 1003 East Stowell Road Santa Maria, CA - Rosary will begin at 6:pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:am Tuesday July 2, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church 414 East Church Street Santa Maria, CA – followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
