Chester Chet Persons, 84, passed away March 5th, 2021, in Santa Maria, CA, after a brief illness. His love for life, skiing, dirt bikes, golf, and a good beer was only surpassed by his love for his family as a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Chet was born on April 15th, 1936, in Mankato, MN, which frankly has never been the same since. After growing up and going to high school in Mankato, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Biloxi, MS, and Warner Robins, GA, from 1955-1959. While in Biloxi, he married Carole Ryan, a fellow Mankatan and the finest woman ever produced by Mankato, on July 12th, 1955. Their marriage of 65 years is the stuff of legends. Later, he would continue to serve his country with 17 years of service in the Naval Reserves at Point Magu NAS and retired from the military after a total of 21 years of service to his country.
After his service in the USAF, Chet and his young family moved to California. In 1962, he started work with Lockheed Martin at Vandenberg Air Force Base. He began working in the computer field early in his employment with Lockheed Martin and continued until his retirement in 1996, which was the cause of a national day of mourning for Lockheed Martin. After retirement, Chet and Carole moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, from 1996 to 2012, following a passion for skiing and the great outdoors. While in Steamboat, they were regular fixtures of the local bookstore scene and the black diamond scoffers society. To this day, Mt. Werner still shudders to hear his name.
Chet absolutely loved the outdoors, and his hobbies were many over the years. He dug for clams in Pismo Beach, dove for abalone at Shell Beach, and loved to golf, tear around on dirt bikes, and ski. Chet raced in several motorcycle enduros over the years, was a member of Tri-Valley RC Modelers Club for 35 years, and REALLY loved to snow ski! In fact, after moving back to Santa Maria from Steamboat, he said his biggest regret was not getting the over-75 discount on season passes!
Without a doubt, Chets biggest priority was his family. He leaves an incredible legacy to his loving wife of 65 years, Carole, three children: Vicci (Dave Yerger) Persons, Kelley Persons, and Corey (Kim) Persons; his grandchildren Nicholle and Brandon Renshaw, Daniel Yerger, Amber Elmore, Ethan, Paige, and Riley Persons, Beth (Charlie) Johnson and Katie (Dave) Diggs; and 8 great-grandchildren. They carry on his memory every day, and the world was made a better place for his presence in it and is a sadder place with his absence.
Though his life was cut shorter than anyone expected, Chets life will be remembered as one full of happiness, humor, and integrity. He served his family, his community, and his nation, and serves as a true hero and role model for the rest of us! He is and will be dearly missed.
A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation.
