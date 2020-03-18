Cheryl Lohelani Aiona

Our beloved sister passed into God's hands in San Jose, Ca on 02/06/2020. She was 68 years old. She is survived by her Sisters Helena Smith and Norma Goddard and her brothers Godfrey Aiona and Pono Aiona, and many Hanai brothers and sisters. “Pai” left a legacy of music in her adopted community of Cayucos, Ca. She had lived in many places but this is where she called home. “Pai” was an accomplished singer and was very active in the local music scene.