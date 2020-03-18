Cheryl Lohelani Aiona
Our beloved sister passed into God's hands in San Jose, Ca on 02/06/2020. She was 68 years old. She is survived by her Sisters Helena Smith and Norma Goddard and her brothers Godfrey Aiona and Pono Aiona, and many Hanai brothers and sisters. “Pai” left a legacy of music in her adopted community of Cayucos, Ca. She had lived in many places but this is where she called home. “Pai” was an accomplished singer and was very active in the local music scene.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on June 27, 2020 at Cayucos Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Dr., Cayucos, CA 93430 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. If you plan on attending you can honor her by bringing a dish for a potluck. There will be music, BBQ, and refreshments. Adult beverages will not be provided but you are welcome to BYOB. Aloha nui from the Aiona Ohana! Pono can be reached at drpono@hotmail.com for additional information.

