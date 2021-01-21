Ramay Ellen.jpg

Born February 10, 1941 in Phoenix Arizona.

Died January 11, 2021 at her home in Kingman Arizona.

She was also a long-time resident of Santa Maria California.

She was a loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Aunt, & Friend and is survived by:

Children-- Terri Ramay, Charles & Shelly Ramay

Granddaughter-- Jazmine Thompson Ramay

Sisters -- Peggy Maders, Bernice Owen, Janie Marley

Brothers-- Chuck Hopkins (Vivian), Nathan Hopkins (Sue), Dale Hopkins (Carol Anne), Darrel Hopkins, Danny Hopkins (Pepper)

Numerous Nephews and Nieces

Many loving family and friends

Memorial service:

Saturday February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM location: New Life Church Kingman, 419 Harrison St, Kingman Arizona.

Due to Covid if you cannot join us in person watch the Memorial at:

https://www.newlifekingman.com

Interment Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman Arizona (later date)

As one of her brothers said, “Hers was a life well lived.” This is evident by all the family and friends who will miss her deeply.

I know she would say to family and friends right now “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck”.

