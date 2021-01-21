Born February 10, 1941 in Phoenix Arizona.
Died January 11, 2021 at her home in Kingman Arizona.
She was also a long-time resident of Santa Maria California.
She was a loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Aunt, & Friend and is survived by:
Children-- Terri Ramay, Charles & Shelly Ramay
Granddaughter-- Jazmine Thompson Ramay
Sisters -- Peggy Maders, Bernice Owen, Janie Marley
Brothers-- Chuck Hopkins (Vivian), Nathan Hopkins (Sue), Dale Hopkins (Carol Anne), Darrel Hopkins, Danny Hopkins (Pepper)
Numerous Nephews and Nieces
Many loving family and friends
Memorial service:
Saturday February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM location: New Life Church Kingman, 419 Harrison St, Kingman Arizona.
Due to Covid if you cannot join us in person watch the Memorial at:
https://www.newlifekingman.com
Interment Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman Arizona (later date)
As one of her brothers said, “Hers was a life well lived.” This is evident by all the family and friends who will miss her deeply.
I know she would say to family and friends right now “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck”.
