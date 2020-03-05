On Monday, March 2nd, 2020, Charlotte Mae Housley passed away at the age of 93 years, with her family at her side. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend was blessed to be in good health as old age brought her into decline. She passed peacefully in her sleep.
She was predeceased by her husband Crafferd (Cliff) Housley, 23 years previous.
She is survived by son Ron Housley of Pismo Beach, CA, Mark Housley of Santa Paula, CA, Brenda Baker of Vancouver, WA and Cindy (Lucinda) Schramm of Santa Maria, CA. Also, six granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren love her and will miss her.
She had many friends at Bethel Lutheran Church, where she will ultimately be inurned.
Charlotte was born in St. Paul, Minnesota. Her family moved to California where she married her first husband Charles Walker. She was voted "Most Beautiful Military Wife." Her son Ron was born. When that marriage dissolved, she married Cliff Housley and adopted infant Mark, later 5 year old Brenda and 3 year old Cindy. Cliff and Charlotte purchased a "hamburger stand" and turned it into a successful business in the Los Angeles area. After selling the stand to devote time to raising her children several years, supporting her son's development of musical gifts, praying her oldest son out of paralysis from a fall in the Army, teaching her daughters home arts and a good moral foundation. Charlotte worked at General Telephone, eventually transferring to Santa Maria and assuming the position of supervisor. She was proud to be responsible for "bringing Santa Maria into the 21st century" by removing the two letters "WA" dialed before the phone number. She retired after 20 years.
A private service will be held Sunday March 8th at the family's request.
