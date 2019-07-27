Charlotte passed away on June 28, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1936 in Camden, New Jersey to Charles and Josephine Bellino.
She worked for RCA in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and in Los Angeles, California after moving there with her best friends Mary and Peggy in 1963. Shortly after moving to Los Angeles, she began working for Credit Bureau Reports, Inc. until 1971.
In Southern California she met the love of her life Jerry Gaskill. They were married in Margate City, New Jersey in 1968. They were deeply in love and devoted to each other. They moved to Santa Barbara, California in 1971, where she joined Sambos Restaurants as an executive secretary.
Jerry and Charlotte moved to Santa Maria, Ca. in 1987. Charlotte volunteered at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center and PCPA Theater. She belonged to many clubs and organizations, The Bent Axles Car Club, Red Hat and Bunko to name a few.
She is survived by her step-daughter Jerri Ann Pollard (Mike) of Carpinteria, Ca., Sister, M. Sam Sellers of Venice, Florida,and 6 nieces and nephews.
Charlotte wanted to thank all her family and friends for making her life an abundantly full one. She requested no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1540 W. Branch Street, Arroyo Grande, Ca. 93420 or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, 509 East Montecito Street, Suite 200 Santa Barbara, CA 93103.
Charlotte has been inurned in the Memorial Gardens at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
