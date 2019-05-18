Charles Walter Mertz, 83, passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 2, 2019 at Abrazo West Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rose Mertz, his high-school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Joanne, and his son, Brian Mertz. He leaves behind his sister, Beverly, and his five surviving children and their spouses: Diana and Michael Fox of Kingsport, TN, Charles and Tamy Mertz of Litchfield Park, AZ, Carolyn and Nick Elliott of Litchfield Park, AZ, Lisa and David Gouveia of Litchfield Park, AZ, Mark and Mary Mertz of Orcutt, CA, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many close friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 1, at 10:00am at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Road, Orcutt, CA, with a private burial to follow.
