Charles N. Ebreo, 66, passed on Sun Jan 24 2021 at Angels Care Guest Home, Garden Grove, CA. Charles graduated from Santa Maria High & CSU Fullerton. He played clarinet & sax in marching band but picked up guitar in high school. He enjoyed playing guitar, live music performances & spending time with his daughter. Charles was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Nicholas & Christina Ebreo. He is survived by his daughter, Madison; adoptive sister (Angela) and brother (Val). No formal services are planned. Charitable contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Church Assembly in Fountain Valley, 10900 Warner Ave, Suite 200, Fountain Valley CA 92708.
