Charles M Pritchett passed away February 27, 2021 in his Orcutt home. Born February 11, 1943 in Santa Maria, CA to Buck and Mae Pritchett, he attended Guadalupe School, graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1960. On February 22, 1964 he married Judith Forrester, with whom he spent more than 56 wonderful years.
Charles worked his entire life in agriculture, starting as a lettuce loader when he was a teenager. He operated Pritchett Trucking for many years with his father and his brother Larry. He later worked for Point Sal Growers and Packers and eventually retired as a Harvest Supervisor with PacFresh Produce. He and Judy also raised beef cattle for many years, eventually selling his herd when he retired.
When their children were growing up, Charles and Judy were always the first to volunteer to drive a carload of kids around, whether it was to a band competition or cheerleading camp or some other church or school function. When they became grandparents, most of their time was devoted to watching any and all sporting events the grandkids participated in, no matter how far they had to travel. Charles also loved to garden, camp, and fish, and he and Judy spent a lot of their retired life exploring the western United States and Canada, until she was no longer able to travel. His favorite vacation was the annual trip to the Eastern Sierras with the grandkids.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Judy in 2020, his son Theron in 1998, his brother Larry Pritchett, niece Emily Pritchett and his parents. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and Glenn Hopkins, grandchildren Dylan, Matthew and Kira Hopkins, his sister and brother-in-law Laura and Ben Ruth, nephew Daniel Pritchett, nieces Erika Pritchett, Jennie Thrift and Mallory Jones and their families, as well as many cousins.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 5, at 11:00, at the Guadalupe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Mission Hope Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
