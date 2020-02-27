Charles Lemore Sheen

Chuck worked hundreds of fire assignments across the state and nationwide with his team. He was especially proud of his three children and the fact that all served in the fire service at some point in their careers, with 2 still working in public safety. In the 1990s Chuck was even assigned to several fires where he worked side by side with his sons. He was later promoted to District Engineer, a position he held until his retirement in 2003. After retirement from the Forest Service, he continued to work alongside his former coworkers by taking a position out of the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base, where he worked as the Assistant Manager for the Phos-Chek Company until his untimely passing.

Chuck loved to cook, and due to those logistical skills, a "Sheen BBQ" always had exactly enough food and ran like a well-oiled machine. Chuck barbecued for many retirement parties, family events, and all 3 of his children's weddings throughout the years. He was also a firearms enthusiast, avid military collector, antique collector and well known exhibitor at military collectible and gun shows. He enjoyed talking shop and no person was ever a stranger. He was a 35 year member of Elks Lodge 1538, and active with the Los Padres Retirees and Nipomo Mens Club. Chuck had the uncanny ability to know how to do just about everything; and if he didn't know how he would learn and then show others how to do it. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, teacher and friend who didn't know the meaning of the word quit. His work ethic, respect for nature, love for his family, and gentle but gruff nature endeared him to everyone he met.