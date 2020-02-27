Charles Lemore Sheen

Charles Lemore “Chuck” Sheen, 75, a lifelong resident of Santa Maria passed away unexpectedly February 17th, 2020 at his home.
Chuck was born at Sisters Hospital on September 26th, 1944 to Vivienne and Burford Sheen, the middle child of three boys. Chuck and his brothers Tom and Mike were very close and often got into trouble, though Chuck often blamed Mike and vice versa. He attended local schools graduating from Santa Maria High in 1962 and went on to attend Sacramento State University, working his way through school at a sawmill and staying with his favorite cousin Frankie. He came home summers to work as a seasonal firefighter for the US Forest service, and to spend time with his future wife, Diane. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Police Science in 1968 and then decided despite his now extensive knowledge of police work, he'd much rather be a firefighter.
He and Diane married on December 7th, 1968 and the newlyweds moved to a tiny trailer in the forest where he served as a backcountry patrolman at Davy Brown. He tended to the pack string and looked after the campgrounds, moving a year later to the Figueroa Mountain Station. Chuck was promoted to Construction and Maintenance Supervisor and moved back into Santa Maria for his new position. They welcomed their first son, Patrick in 1971 and second son, Kelly in 1974. Chuck was involved with the creation and implementation of FIRESCOPE for inter-agency response to wildfires. He was part of the Forest Incident Management Command Team where he eventually became a Logistics Section Chief. Chuck and Diane welcomed their third and final child, daughter Meghan in 1984.
Chuck worked hundreds of fire assignments across the state and nationwide with his team. He was especially proud of his three children and the fact that all served in the fire service at some point in their careers, with 2 still working in public safety. In the 1990s Chuck was even assigned to several fires where he worked side by side with his sons. He was later promoted to District Engineer, a position he held until his retirement in 2003. After retirement from the Forest Service, he continued to work alongside his former coworkers by taking a position out of the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base, where he worked as the Assistant Manager for the Phos-Chek Company until his untimely passing.
Chuck loved to cook, and due to those logistical skills, a "Sheen BBQ" always had exactly enough food and ran like a well-oiled machine. Chuck barbecued for many retirement parties, family events, and all 3 of his children's weddings throughout the years. He was also a firearms enthusiast, avid military collector, antique collector and well known exhibitor at military collectible and gun shows. He enjoyed talking shop and no person was ever a stranger. He was a 35 year member of Elks Lodge 1538, and active with the Los Padres Retirees and Nipomo Mens Club. Chuck had the uncanny ability to know how to do just about everything; and if he didn't know how he would learn and then show others how to do it. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, teacher and friend who didn't know the meaning of the word quit. His work ethic, respect for nature, love for his family, and gentle but gruff nature endeared him to everyone he met.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Diane, children Patrick (Katrina) Sheen, Kelly (Cindi) Sheen, Meghan (Matthew) Boland, Grandsons Dylon, Tyler and Travis Sheen, Brother Mike (Jane) Sheen, Nephews Bret and Toby Sheen, Nieces Tara Sheen, Michaela Sheen and Coby Scarborough and many cousins, great nephews, great nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burford and Vivienne Sheen, Brother Tom Sheen, Cousins Frank Worley, Ray Worley, David Cole, and great niece Haven Scarborough.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Chuck's name to the Nipomo Mens Club Building Fund or Wildland Firefighter Foundation. A memorial service and BBQ will be held Sunday, March 8th at 11 am at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge at 1309 N Bradley Rd. Attendees please bring a dessert and a story to share, he really wouldn't have it any other way . Please RSVP via the website below so we can do our best “head count” which Chuck assured us was one of the most important factors for making a great BBQ and we'd hate to disappoint. Til we meet again, Papa Bear.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.