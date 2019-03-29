Charles Lawrence Gerarden age 74 of Santa Maria, California, passed away in his sleep at Marian Hospital on March 26 2019 after surviving a long battle with COPD, emphysema, and lung transplantation. He was surrounded by loving family and friends. Born August 8, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Charles was the son of Marian Julia Yeager and John Lewis Gerarden; and step-son to Mr. Melvin Moe.
October 10, 1965 Charles married the love of his life whom he knew only eight days, Linda Ruth Reed, at the Westminster Chapel in Westminster, California. As they started their loving family they spent the next ten years in Orange County, California.
From 1970 to 1975 Charles was employed, primarily by the City of Huntington Beach, California in the Department of Building and Safety. Positions held include: Certificate of Occupancy Inspector, Housing Inspector, Senior Plan Checker-Permits, Chief Officer Land Use and Development Division, Director and Chairman of the Board of Zoning Adjustments.
In 1975 Charles, with his family, relocated to Santa Maria, California. It was here together with his sister and her husband they co-owned and operated “Home and Auto SuperMart Inc.” a chain of retail stores in Santa Maria, Orcutt and the Five Cities area along the Central Coast, for over 20 years.
Charles was a man of wide interests and varied talents: Olympic Athlete, Track and Field; Police Science Major at Fullerton Junior College and Long Beach State University; truck driver, 48 states; mechanic. Charles received Certifications from Orange Coast College in Architectural Drafting; Building Design and Construction Systems and became proficient in the following construction trades: carpentry, plumbing, electrical, concrete and masonry, architectural drafting and building design.
A loving husband, father and friend, Charles taught by example the values of hard work and being honest; the importance of being dependable and helping others. He faced life head on and always with a smile on his face.
Charles is survived by two sons, David E. Gerarden, John C. Gerarden both of Santa Maria, California; his sister, Gayle McGonigal of Santa Maria, California; daughter-in-law Teresa Gerarden of Nipomo, California; four grandchildren, Cody Gerarden, Khrysteena Lee, Travis Gerarden, Nayana Gerarden and two great grandchild, Aubrey Lee Sigala, Aaron Alexander Medina all of the Central Coast, California.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother Marian and father John; his step father Melvin Moe; step sister, Corranne Geraldine Moe; his brother Shelly Gerarden; his wife of 43 years, Linda Ruth (Reed) Gerarden; and his son Eugene Alu Gerarden.
Celebration of life will be announced on a later date.
Charles will journey to his final resting place to be alongside his wife, Linda, and son, Eugene, at the Westminster Memorial Park in Westminster, California where he and Linda were married 53 years ago.
