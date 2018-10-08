Try 1 month for 99¢
Charles Gilbert Tanner

Charles Gilbert Tanner 65, passed away 09/26/18 in Santa Maria CA, where he currently lived. He leaves behind his wife Debra, Sons John and Chad,daughter in law Melissa, Brothers Curtis, Stephen, and David, Sisters Darlene and Edna, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. His purpose in life was family and friends. A good day for him was any day spent with people he cared about, Unfortunately none of us could compete with grandbabies taking them for ice cream was his favorite thing.

Viewing will be Friday October 12th 2018, 3pm-5pm for family, 5pm-7pm for everyone. A celebration of Chucks life will be held October 13th 2018 at 10:30am. Both events will be at Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach, CA.

